Ethel B. Mullet
Ethel B. Mullet

94 a resident of Brewster Parke formerly of Beach City. Passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born at Danville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jessie Atwood and Cora Bridge Brubaker and had been an area resident 50 plus years. She had been a clerk at Stertzbach's IGA in Wilmot and was a homemaker. Ethel was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and Beach City American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded by her husband Elmore (Red) Mullet, Nov. 16, 1994 and one sister. Surviving are one daughter and son in law, Bonnie (Roger) Pozzi of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, two sons and daughter in law, Jimmy (Rita) Mullet of Beach City and Randy Mullet of Brewster, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in South Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, Oh 44718 or Fairless Food Cupboard, c/o Pat Winkhart, 21 4th. St. NE, Navarre, Oh 44662. You may sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.
