ETHEL BERNADINE CROSS SATTERFIELD
1933 - 2020
Ethel Bernadine Cross Satterfield

Ethel Bernadine Cross Satterfield, age 86, of Bowerston, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, went home to the Lord Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 5, 1933 in Harrison Co. she was the youngest child of Elmer Elsworth Cross and Mary Caroline Hoskinson Cross. Ethel was a member of the Hanover United Methodist Church where she played the piano for many years. She was also a former member of the Shepherdstown Ladies Aide Society. She enjoyed gardening and could play almost any instrument without any formal training. But what she enjoyed the most was being a homemaker and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Joseph Howard Satterfield, they married May 13, 1950. Also surviving are children: Janet Lawver of Scio, Terry Satterfield of New Rumley, Dave Satterfield of Cadiz, Rick (Pam) Satterfield of Dennison, Sandy (Bill Toker) Satterfield of Hopedale, Larry (Lindee) Satterfield of McCarthy, Alaska, Gary Satterfield of the home, Debra Toker of Scio, Betty (Tom) Poland of Cadiz, Wanda Satterfield of the home and Doug (Trisha) Satterfield of Jewett; 24 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Patricia Satterfield; a granddaughter, Leslie Toker; grandsons, Ray Lawver and Austin Satterfield; sons-in-law, George Lawver and Richard Toker, Jr.; and all of her siblings: Helen Sparkman, Florence Tomlinson, Mary Price, Betty Ferguson, Harold Cross, Kenneth Cross, Ella Mae "Dolly" Price and infant brother Virgil Cross.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or at www.stjude.org. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 25, 2020.
