EUGENE BERNARD RUGH
1944 - 2020
Eugene Bernard Rugh

75, of New Philadelphia, passed away June 24, 2020, at New Dawn Retirement Center after a period of declining health. He was born in 1944, to Mary Katherine and Joseph Rugh in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was very fond of Ft. Wayne and would share memories with his family of growing up. He attended Ball State University and received a Master's in Journalism. He worked at the Ft. Wayne News Sentinel, as an editor for three years. After his time at the newspaper, he started working at Zimmer Patient Care and retired after 30 years, as the Director, Marketing Communications. He was known to make people laugh with his dry wit and sense of humor. After his spinal cord injury in 1962, Gene became an advocate for people with disabilities. He helped publish an ADA guide for establishments in Tuscarawas County.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Mary Kay; his children, Michael and Julie; and his two grandchildren, Michayla and Liam.

A visitation and mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Dover, Ohio, with burial to follow later in the month. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations sent to St. Joseph Church in Dover, Ohio, or the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 27, 2020.
