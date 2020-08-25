Eugene "Slim" Hobartage 92 of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Chad Plotts. He was married to Patricia (Meechan) Hobart and had two daughters, Dianne (Jim) Crowell and Sherry Miller; two grandchildren, Jimmy (Kelly) Crowell and Stacey (Jeremy) Myers, and a great-granddaughter, Kaylee Rubright.There are no services planned. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home NorthCanton 330-452-4041.