1/1
Eugene "String" Hoffman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene "String" Hoffman

76, passed away peacefully at home Thursday November 12, 2020 after a 4 month battle with lung cancer. Born June 23, 1944 in Grand Prairie, Texas, he was a son of Bernice (Treece) Hoffman of Bolivar and the late Jacob Hoffman. Gene retired from Marathon Petroleum in East Canton after 40 years of employment. He enjoyed gardening and loved country music, especially Willie Nelson.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Shawn Hoffman; two sons, Hank (Kathy) Hoffman and Matt Smith; and a daughter, Caylee Smith; grandson, Preston Hoffman and a granddaughter Arden Hoffman. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved