Eugene "String" Hoffman76, passed away peacefully at home Thursday November 12, 2020 after a 4 month battle with lung cancer. Born June 23, 1944 in Grand Prairie, Texas, he was a son of Bernice (Treece) Hoffman of Bolivar and the late Jacob Hoffman. Gene retired from Marathon Petroleum in East Canton after 40 years of employment. He enjoyed gardening and loved country music, especially Willie Nelson.In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Shawn Hoffman; two sons, Hank (Kathy) Hoffman and Matt Smith; and a daughter, Caylee Smith; grandson, Preston Hoffman and a granddaughter Arden Hoffman. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.The family will receive friends on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's website.