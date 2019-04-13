|
|
Eugene J. "Gene" Bertolini
age 74, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Hennis Care Centre, Dover. Born March 13, 1945, in Columbus, he was the son of the late John and Mary Menapace Bertolini. Gene grew up in Midvale; and was employed for many years by the former Colonial Manor in New Philadelphia, from which he retired. He attended both St. Joseph Church in Dover, and Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia, and was a member of the Dover Knights of Columbus. Gene visited the Tuscarawas County Senior Center every day. He enjoyed being with people, singing - especially Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings tunes - and caring for his cat, Mittens. Gene was always positive and kind.
He is survived by many friends who loved him, especially Steve and Kim Schilling who took him into their family many years ago. Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Angelitti.
Visitation will be Monday, April 15th., 10 - 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover; a funeral service will follow officiated by Fr. Jeff Coning of Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Calvary Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Donations in Gene's memory are suggested to the Tuscarawas County Senior Center, 425 Prospect St., Dover, Ohio 44622, or, the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 13, 2019