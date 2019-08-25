|
Eunice Cross
99, of Newcomerstown passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Riverside Manor Nursing & Rehab. Center in Newcomerstown. She was born Wednesday, June 16, 1920 in Newcomerstown to the late John and Lucile (Rehard) Wiandt. She retired from NCR in Cambridge in 1982 and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newcomerstown. Eunice was an avid bowler and went to 27 National Bowling tournaments. On January 14, 1937, she married John Francis Cross, who passed away November 20, 1990.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Mary Cross; four grandchildren, Wanda Darr, Brenda Darr, Donna Dovenbarger and Tracy Cross; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Arlie (Betty) Wiandt of Newcomerstown; four nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her children, Robert Cross and Peggy Bumbalough; sister, Janice Riley; brother, John Wiandt.
Services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at:
www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019