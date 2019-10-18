Home

EVA MARIE SHAFFER


1932 - 2019
EVA MARIE SHAFFER Obituary
Eva Marie Shaffer

age 86, of Tuscarawas, OH; passed away peacefully, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Eva was born in Wolf, OH, on November 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Arth) Grosenbacher. In 1950, Eva graduated from Gnadenhutten High School. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed bowling, crocheting, hunting with her husband, fishing in Canada and she loved bingo.

On May 24, 1953, Eva married Robert E. Shaffer, who survives of the home. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Also surviving are their children: Susan (Vernon) Dunlap, David Shaffer, Glen (Diane) Shaffer, Sr., Rhea (Brett) Septer and Laura (Chris) Beans; siblings: Carl (Neva) Grosenbacher and Betty McGlashen; nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

In keeping with Eva's wishes, no services or calling hours will be observed. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Attn: Service Center, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202 and the , 4682 Douglas Circle NW, Canton, OH., 44718.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019
