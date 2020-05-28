Evelise "Evey" Starinieri Kopp



Together Again!



The world will miss Evey's remarkable and infectious laugh! On May 23, 2020 Evey passed away peacefully, finally reunited with her husband, Jim. They were married for 69 years, and had one daughter, Eleanor. Evey had a smile that lit up a room - you couldn't help but smile and laugh with her. Jim used to say that Evey could make friends with the devil! Born June 7, 1924, Evey grew up in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the daughter of Italian immigrants Concetta (DiRosario) and Gabriele Starinieri, and the second of six children - Frank, Clementine, Romeo, Flora, and Richard. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Evey began working at Puritan Laundry. A regular in the church choir, Jim had just returned from France after serving in the Army during World War II and fell in love with Evey as she sang "O Holy Night!" one Christmas Eve. They married on May 11, 1946 at Sacred Heart Church. Once her daughter entered high school, Evey returned to work managing the cafeteria at St. Joseph School for 13 years. She then ran the fast food line for 10 years at Buckeye Vocational School. She also taught crochet and ceramics evening classes at Buckeye for nine years. Evey began to crochet when she was 12-years-old. It was a part of her life until four years ago, when she was no longer able to manage it. Evey taught many others how to crochet and loved selling her goods at local craft shows in New Philadelphia and Newcomerstown.



Evey is survived by her daughter, Ellie (Tim) Walters of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; one grandson, Christian (Kristin) Walters of Elm Grove, Wisconsin; one granddaughter, Aimee (Bryan Proctor) Walters of Winnetka, Illinois; and five great-grandchildren, Joseph and Grace Walters and Eleanor, Gabriel, and Miles Proctor; and her dear sister Flora (Dean) Miller of New Philadelphia, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Tender Reflections of Elkhorn, Wisconsin and Kindred Hospice for their loving kindness and care to Evey.



A burial with memorial service will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia.



