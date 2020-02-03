|
|
Evelyn D. Rondinella
Evelyn and Vince Rondinella
Together Again
93, of Brimfield Township, Ohio, and Ocala, Florida and a former Dover resident, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, following a brief illness. Born June 11, 1926, in Waynesburg, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Emelia Abbomerati Bitzel. Evelyn graduated from Waynesburg High School. She married Vincent "Vince" or "Flash" Rondinella on August 30, 1958. The couple shared nearly 53 years of marriage prior to Vince's passing on June 14, 2011. Evelyn was a loving wife and mother, and was first employed at U.S. Ceramic in East Sparta and then as a seamstress for the former Pruni's Men's Shop in downtown Dover. She was a member of Dover's St. Joseph Church. Some of Evelyn's favorite pastimes were crocheting, playing cards and working jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her daughters, Amelia (Chet) Fox of Brimfield Township, and Juliann (Keith) Miller of Ocala; her step-son, Jim (Delores) Rondinella of Canton; her grandchildren: Cassandra, Christopher and Catherine Rondinella, and Anna and Vincent Miller; her sisters, Hazel Longo and Betty Jane (Jim) Castelluci; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, and her husband, Vince, Evelyn was preceded in death by her sisters, Gloria Bitzel and Mildred D'Angelo.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Thursday, February 6th., 5 – 7 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 7th., at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, Fr. Jimmy Hatfield will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in the Famous Endings Museum of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home in Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Evelyn, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Evelyn's memory be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 3, 2020