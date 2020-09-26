Evelyn Dolores Martinage 80, of Dover, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at her residence, following a short illness. Born Sept. 23, 1940, in Dennison, Evelyn was the daughter of the late James and Helen (Rector) Carpenter. Evelyn was employed as a dietician at Morning View Nursing Home. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her family and friends.In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her brothers, Fred and Walt Carpenter and sisters, June and Jean Carpenter. Evelyn is survived by her children, Ann (Will) Walker of Uhrichsville, William (Sandy) Martin of Middleburg Heights; brother, Donald (Nancy) Carpenter of Dover; grandchildren, Jordan (Vinnie Granato) Martin, Vanessa Martin, Kylee Walker, Noah Martin, Ashtyn Walker and Ryann Walker; great-grandchildren, Giovanna and Luna Granato and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Evelyn will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Scott Caley officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 (two hours prior to services) on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.740.922.3153