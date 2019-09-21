Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN EILEEN DOLLY PALMER


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN EILEEN DOLLY PALMER Obituary
Evelyn Eileen "Dolly" Palmer

91, of Tippecanoe, passed away at her daughter's home in Tippecanoe, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Born October 31, 1927 in Tippecanoe, she was the last surviving child of the late Edwin Clarence and Bessie E. (Septer) Bell, having been preceded in death by her siblings: Emma McGuire, Musetta Stull, and John, Charles, Edwin, Mary Kay and Cora Bell. On July 1, 1950, Dolly married William A. "Skinner" Palmer, Sr., with whom she enjoyed over 41 years of marriage until his passing on December 23, 1991.

She is survived by four children: William A. (Diane) Palmer, Jr., Laura "Alice" Laporte, Patty (Richard Jr.) Engstrom, and Beverly Lawver; 12 grandchildren: Brad (Roni) Palmer, Bill (Tonya) Palmer, Rob (Sharen) Laporte, Jr., Lori (Charles) Cyrus, Jason (fiancée, Heather Stine) Laporte, David Engstrom, Dale (Stacey) Engstrom, Richie (Misty) Engstrom, Chad (Missy) Engstrom, Brian Lawver, Kim (Jason) Anderson, and Larry (Ashley) Lawver; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, siblings and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Robert Laporte and Larry Lawver; and great-granddaughter, Tommie. Dolly devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, and she had also worked in the kitchen at the YMCA camp near Tippecanoe. She loved her community, especially helping the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department with fundraisers, and her community loved her back with most of the town calling her "Grandma Palmer".

Services, officiated by Rev. Tom Call, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23th., at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband at Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Twp. VFD, 81125 Gardner Rd., Tippecanoe, OH 44699.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now