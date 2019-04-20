|
|
Evelyn Irene Neff 1926-2019
92, of Dover, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Guernsey County on May 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Harry V. and Maggie T. (Moore) Shyrock. After completing her formal education, Evelyn married the late Lester E. Neff. They were life members of the Church of Christ both in Newcomerstown and Tuscan, Ariz.
Evelyn loved to garden and her sweet dogs, especially Gizmo. She will also always be remembered as being an excellent cook making the best pot roasts, mocha icing, and pies. Additionally, she had a green thumb, growing beautiful flowers and vegetables in her gardens.
She will be deeply missed by her family including her children, Karen (Trent) Wigfield of Dover, and Steve (Karen) Neff of Tuscan, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Tammy (Steve) Rosenberry of Mineral City, Becky Wigfield Dugan of Dover, Nicole Lee of New Philadelphia, and Jeff Neff of Florida; great-grandchildren, Makayla Rosenberry, Jessica (Jason) Strickland, Jennifer Dugan, Jeremy Dugan, and Evie Lee; great-great-grandchildren, Lennox and Tenley; and her son-in-law, Larry Rader. In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Rader; siblings, Louis, Virgil, Fletcher and Meryl Shyrock, and Edna Ziener; and her grandson-in-law, Jeff Dugan.
The Geib Funeral Center in Dover will provide cremation care for Evelyn. A memorial gathering will be held in the family residence on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To share a condolence with the family and sign the on-line guest registry, please visit the funeral home web site, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2019