Evelyn K. Renner



age 78 of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1942 in Dover to the late Jacob and Margaret Vierheller. Evelyn enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, sewing and especially her animals. In addition to raising her family, she assisted in the family business with office work. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her step-mother, Viola Vierheller; in-laws, Robert and Clara Renner; brother, Harry Vierheller; and sister, Gloria Haldeman. She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Renner; sons, John (Brenda) Beach, Dan (Cathy) Beach, and Lanny (Amy) Beach; daughters, Georgia (Jeff) Warner, Nancy (Mike) Gatchell, and Valerie Whitman; grandchildren, John (Rachel) Beach, Steve (Kelly) Beach, Tim (Lindsey Ross) Beach, Jeff (Amber Miller) Beach, Ryan (Cindy) Beach, Matthew (Darcy) Beach, Taylor (Cody Meese) Beach, Justin Beach, Bryce Beach, Brent Beach, Treva (Tony) Rohr, VaLoria (Raunie) Greenwalt, Nicole (Richie) Reichman, Brooke (Duke) Gadd; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Vierheller; sister, Donna Berentz; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her friend and caregiver, Merry Cleek.



Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society (1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



