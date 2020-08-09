1/1
Evelyn K. Renner
age 78 of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1942 in Dover to the late Jacob and Margaret Vierheller. Evelyn enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, sewing and especially her animals. In addition to raising her family, she assisted in the family business with office work. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her step-mother, Viola Vierheller; in-laws, Robert and Clara Renner; brother, Harry Vierheller; and sister, Gloria Haldeman. She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Renner; sons, John (Brenda) Beach, Dan (Cathy) Beach, and Lanny (Amy) Beach; daughters, Georgia (Jeff) Warner, Nancy (Mike) Gatchell, and Valerie Whitman; grandchildren, John (Rachel) Beach, Steve (Kelly) Beach, Tim (Lindsey Ross) Beach, Jeff (Amber Miller) Beach, Ryan (Cindy) Beach, Matthew (Darcy) Beach, Taylor (Cody Meese) Beach, Justin Beach, Bryce Beach, Brent Beach, Treva (Tony) Rohr, VaLoria (Raunie) Greenwalt, Nicole (Richie) Reichman, Brooke (Duke) Gadd; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Vierheller; sister, Donna Berentz; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her friend and caregiver, Merry Cleek.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society (1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Georgia , Treva and Valerie you and your family are in my heart and my prayers as you go this difficult time. Your mom was such a wonderful, happy, and sweet lady... and she will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Donna Fanti-Green & Family
Donna
Friend
August 8, 2020
I will always remember our pre ballgame dinners! She still to this day made the best tacos for us! Love and prayers to you all.
Connie Poilli Volzer
Friend
August 8, 2020
I miss you so much grandma I love you
Treva rohr
Grandchild
