Evelyn L. Bentley
Evelyn L. Bentley

passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Born in Canton, she is preceded in death by first husband, EARL JOSEPH MARCHAND and second husband, WILLIAM BENTLEY; son, DONALD (RHODA) JOSEPH MARCHAND; sister, MILDRED MARCHBANKS. Survived by sister, DOROTHY ANDERSON; daughters, PATRICIA (DAVID) DAUGHERTY and LINDA (RICH) RIORDAN; Step-daughters, DIANA (RON) GOBLEY and BONNIE (STEVE) BENTLEY; sons, WAYNE (GINA) MARCHAND and RICHARD (LISA) MARCHAND; step-son, ROGER (SALLY) BENTLEY; grandchildren, GILLIAN, KELLY, KEITH, TIFFANY, JESSICA, MICHAEL, JOSEPH, NATHANIEL, RYAN; five step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren

She loved playing the piano, animal crossing, going camping, and bowling. Game shows were her favorite.

There will be no services.

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
