Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Geib Family Center
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
Evelyn Mae Moody


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Mae Moody Obituary
Evelyn Mae Moody

age 66, of Wainwright died Monday, May 20, 2019, in her residence

following a hard-fought battle with cancer. A

daughter of the late Donald R. and Mabel G. Finnicum

Hilliard, Evelyn was born at Steubenville, Ohio on June 14, 1952. Evelyn obtained her Bachelor Degree from Malone University where she played basketball during her college career. On Nov. 19, 1976, at Carrollton, Ohio, she married Patrick J. Moody and together the couple raised two children. Her faith was nurtured at the Wesley Community Chapel in Carrollton where she served as the church's Business Secretary and taught Sunday School. Professionally, she served as a substitute teacher for nearly 20 years and for the past 20 plus years has taught at Buckeye Career Center at New Philadelphia and was recently awarded the Twin City Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year for Buckeye Career Center.

Evelyn had many joys in life. She loved gardening, crafting and decorating her home. For many years she was a volunteer leader with the Girls Scouts and the Boy Scouts of America. She was passionate about nature and botany which made her a perfect fit as a nature instructor at Seven Ranges Scout Reservation where she earned a diamond John Burrows Award and a 5th year Pipestone. Evelyn also served as an Indian Valley Band Booster for about 5 years and assisted in various activities that included setting up for concerts and contests.

In addition to her husband of 42 years, Evelyn is survived by a son, Shane (Lori) Moody Dennison, Ohio and Danielle (Travis) Barker of Millbrook, Ala; five grandchildren, Brianna Moody, Spencer Moody, Austin Barker, Michael Barringer and John Barringer; a sister, Joyce (Larry) Herrington of Morgantown, W.Va; a brother, Roger (Brenda) Hilliard of Richmond, Ohio and her nieces and nephews.

The family will greet guests on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel from 10-11 a.m. with a service led by Pastors Gordon Warner and Lester Rowan beginning at 11 a.m. A meal and fellowship will immediately follow in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be directed to Buckeye Council, BSA - Seven Ranges I.W. Delp Ecology Center, C/O CJ Gavin, 2301 13th St NW, Canton, OH 44708. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Evelyn by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 23, 2019
