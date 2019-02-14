Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn May

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn May Obituary
In Loving Memory of Evelyn May

2/14/46-2/14/18



The Day God Called You Home



You never said I'm

leaving, You never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, And only God knew why. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, Noone could ever fill. A million times we needed you, A million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, You would have

never died. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you, The Day God Called You Home.



Happy Birthday!





Loved and Missed by,

Your Kids,

Granddaughters and Great Grand Puppies
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.