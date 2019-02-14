|
|
In Loving Memory of Evelyn May
2/14/46-2/14/18
The Day God Called You Home
You never said I'm
leaving, You never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, And only God knew why. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, Noone could ever fill. A million times we needed you, A million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, You would have
never died. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you, The Day God Called You Home.
Happy Birthday!
Loved and Missed by,
Your Kids,
Granddaughters and Great Grand Puppies
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019