Everett Junior Page
age 80, of Gnadenhutten, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2020, following a long term illness. Born July 13, 1939 in Dennison, OH, Junior is the son of the late Everett James and Jennie (Lamb) Page. Junior retired from Newton Asphalt as a truck driver after many years. He loved fishing, the outdoors, bluegrass music and bonfires.
He will be missed by his family that loved him, also his caregiver of 20 years, which whom he lived with Carol Morris. Along with his two canine companions Buster and Shadow and all his neighbors and friends. Junior was married to his loving wife Geneva Ruth (Mosher) Page of 41 years. She preceded him in death in 1998. Also preceding Junior in death are three brothers: James "Jimmy" Page, Gerald "Bud" Page and Jerry Page.; his son Mark Dewayne Page and granddaughter Holly Page; brother-in-laws Butch Bennington and Ralph Dale "Bud" Fouts. Junior is survived by his two sons, Dave (Jolene) Page of Uhrichsville, Jim Page of Magnolia, two daughters, Connie Page of Gnadenhutten, Sallie (Mike) Edgar of New Philadelphia; three sisters: Mary Jo (Page) Fouts of Uhrichsville, Jeanine (Page) Bennington of Dover, Sarah Jane (Page) Devore; brother, Larry Page of Uhrichsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private showing was held on Wednesday. Burial followed at East Avenue Cemetery in New Philadelphia.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740.922.3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2020