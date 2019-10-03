Home

EVERETT VINCENT SONNY HILDERBRAND Jr.


1943 - 2019
Everett Vincent "Sonny"

Hilderbrand, Jr. "Together Again"

of Dover, passed away in New Dawn Healthcare Center at Dover on October 1, 2019. Born December 29, 1943 in Oakstown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Everett Vincent and Viola (Crowe) Hilderbrand, Sr. On September 17, 1967 at Steubenville, Sonny married the love of his life, the late Barbara Comer Hilderbrand and together raised one son, Vincent "Casey" Hilderbrand who passed away on April 18, 2017. As a couple, Barb and Sonny were inseparable. They loved being together as they socialized with friends at area clubs and organization in which they held membership. Most of all, they loved to travel, often taking extended month long vacations to Myrtle Beach and throughout the years, made many trips to Busch Gardens of Williamsburg, Virginia. He and Barb also enjoyed canning many of the goods produced from the garden they kept; quite often, giving most of the surplus supply to friends and neighbors. Sonny was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Moose Club, Golden Eagle, and a 32nd Degree Mason.

Sonny is survived by his daughter-in-law, Kathy Hilderbrand of New Philadelphia; sisters, Violet (Sol) Robinson and Mary (Art) Koth; two nephews, Mike and Matt Comer; and a niece, Laura Comer-Huehn.

A private burial was held in Dover Burial Park. All are welcome to leave the family personal condolences or light a candle in his memory by visiting his permanent memorial located on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions in Sonny's name may be directed to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Geib Funeral Center at Dover

330-343-5506

www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019
