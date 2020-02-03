|
|
Faith Lynn Holt
74, of Canton, died Thursday January 30, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Born December 17, 1945 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Henry A. and Leolla Belle (Haney) Sees. She was a homemaker all her life and managed the former Lawson's Store in Navarre until 1986.
Her husband, Gary Holt, whom she married November 3, 1967, preceded her in death on October 11, 2017. She is survived by a sister, Heather Sees of North Canton; two nephews, Adam Hann and Zachary (Keri) Hann both of Canton; a grand niece, Lola Bellamarie Hann; and a grand nephew, Wilson Henry Hann. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sees; and two infant sons.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastor Stephen Kimbrel will officiate and burial will follow in Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Saturday. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided to Faith.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 3, 2020