Faith Miller
1949 - 2020
Faith Miller

70, of New Philadelphia passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Community Hospice Truman House following a long battle with COPD. Born on June 4, 1949 in Canton she was a daughter of the late James Harrold and Wilda Haney Humphreys. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles D. "Dan" Humphreys. Faith was a 1968 graduate of Tusky Valley High School. After graduation, she worked in a few factories, but loved working retail, which she did for many years, retiring in April 2017 from Kohls in New Philadelphia. Her hobbies were sewing, crossword puzzles, bowling (winning many awards), watching TV and going to the movies. Faith loved to sing and dance, sending cards to friends and family for their birthdays and making new friends. She truly had a caring heart, and will be very much missed by all who really knew her.

Faith will be sadly missed by her daughters, Jana Miller of Arizona, Tara Kehner of Bolivar; seven grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Alexa, Brandon, Ayanna, Wesley, Caden, Caylee, Brylen; sisters, Helen Owens of Massillon, Hope Spencer of Massillon, Charity (David) Metzger of New Philadelphia, Cora Perez of Massillon, Mary Ann (John) Smith of Dover, Beth (Dave) Rose of New Philadelphia; brothers, John Sours and David Stover both of New Philadelphia; special friends, Debb Betts, Randi May; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory. Services will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House.

"I'd rather have 30 minutes of something wonderful, rather than a lifetime of nothing special"

-Steel Magnolias

Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
