Fannie Coblentz
75, of 3388 US 62, Millersburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a battle with cancer. She was born in Holmes County on September 28, 1944 to the late Andy A. and Amanda J. (Miller) Hershberger and married Robert R. Coblentz on October 20, 1966 and he survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Marion (Naomi) Coblentz of Millersburg, Marlene (Dwayne) Kline of Dundee, Ruby (Marion) Miller, Mike (Marie) Coblentz and Marilyn (Aaron) Chupp, all of Millersburg; 21 grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Alvin (Iva) Hershberger, MaryAnn (Eli) Mast, Jacob (Laura) Hershberger, Aden (Edna) Hershberger, Henry (Niva) Hershberger, Nelson (Clara) Hershberger and Freda (Aden) Miller; and brother-in-law, Reuben (Linda) Troyer In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Troyer; and a brother, Andrew Hershberger Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Emma Hershberger and Barbara Hershberger.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at the Marion Coblentz residence, 3348 US 62, Millersburg with Bishop Mervin Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Swartzentruber Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Marion Coblentz residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020