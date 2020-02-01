The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Marion Coblentz residence
3348 US 62
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Coblentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Coblentz


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie Coblentz Obituary
Fannie Coblentz

75, of 3388 US 62, Millersburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a battle with cancer. She was born in Holmes County on September 28, 1944 to the late Andy A. and Amanda J. (Miller) Hershberger and married Robert R. Coblentz on October 20, 1966 and he survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Marion (Naomi) Coblentz of Millersburg, Marlene (Dwayne) Kline of Dundee, Ruby (Marion) Miller, Mike (Marie) Coblentz and Marilyn (Aaron) Chupp, all of Millersburg; 21 grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Alvin (Iva) Hershberger, MaryAnn (Eli) Mast, Jacob (Laura) Hershberger, Aden (Edna) Hershberger, Henry (Niva) Hershberger, Nelson (Clara) Hershberger and Freda (Aden) Miller; and brother-in-law, Reuben (Linda) Troyer In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Troyer; and a brother, Andrew Hershberger Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Emma Hershberger and Barbara Hershberger.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at the Marion Coblentz residence, 3348 US 62, Millersburg with Bishop Mervin Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Swartzentruber Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Marion Coblentz residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
Download Now