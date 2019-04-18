The Times Reporter Obituaries
Fannie L. Swartzentruber


1932 - 2019
Fannie L. Swartzentruber Obituary
Fannie L. Swartzentruber 1932-2019

86, of 7133 Township Road 654, Millersburg, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was born in Holmes County on June 9, 1932 to the late Levi N. and Ada J. (Miller) Yoder and married Gideon G. Swartzentruber on November 22, 1951. He died April 26, 2007. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by 14 children, Alma (Ervin) Shrock, Daniel (Wilma) Swartzentruber, Alvin (Lucy) Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber of Millersburg, Levi (Esther) Swartzentruber, Ivan (Betty) Swartzentruber, Gideon Swartzentruber, Jr., Esta (Jerry) Miller, Paul (Mary Mae) Swartzentruber, Sue (Joseph) Miller, Ada (Dennis) Troyer, Wayne Swartzentruber, David (Katie) Swartzentruber, and Robert (Barbara) Swartzentruber; 69 grandchildren; 97 great grandchildren; sisters, Ella (Jonas) Yoder, Nettie Yoder and Alma Troyer; brothers, Alvin (Edna) Yoder, Wayne (Esta) Yoder, Levi Jr. (Beverly) Yoder and Abe (Barbara) Yoder; sisters-in-law, Marlene Yoder and Sue Yoder; and special family friend, Elmer and Verba Graber. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ivan and Robert Yoder; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the family home with Bishop Mervin A. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at his residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2019
