Fannie M. Garber



81, of Dundee, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born near Winesburg on August 29, 1937, to the late Dan and Elizabeth (Zook) Garber, and had lived all of her life in Holmes County. She worked at Louisiana Pacific for 20 some years prior to retirement due to her health. She was a member of Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship near Winesburg.



She is survived by a sister, Esther Kandel of Winesburg; sisters-in-law, Marie Garber of Millersburg and Ada Garber of Sugarcreek; and 13 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Amos and John Garber; and a niece.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship, 2200 Township Road 606, Winesburg, with Pastor Matt Hamsher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.



Spidell – Mount Eaton



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary