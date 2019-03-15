The Times Reporter Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship
2200 Township Road 606
Winesburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship
2200 Township Road 606
Winesburg, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for FANNIE GARBER
FANNIE M. GARBER


FANNIE M. GARBER Obituary
Fannie M. Garber

81, of Dundee, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born near Winesburg on August 29, 1937, to the late Dan and Elizabeth (Zook) Garber, and had lived all of her life in Holmes County. She worked at Louisiana Pacific for 20 some years prior to retirement due to her health. She was a member of Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship near Winesburg.

She is survived by a sister, Esther Kandel of Winesburg; sisters-in-law, Marie Garber of Millersburg and Ada Garber of Sugarcreek; and 13 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Amos and John Garber; and a niece.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship, 2200 Township Road 606, Winesburg, with Pastor Matt Hamsher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
