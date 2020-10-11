1/
Fannie M. Schrock
1954 - 2020
Fannie M. Schrock

66, of 7470 CR 77, Millersburg, passed away at the Aultman Hospital on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born on July 3, 1954 to the late Jonas D. and Susie (Mast) Yoder. On October 19, 1978 she married Marion L. Schrock who survives. Fannie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving is her husband Marion, and their four children, Clara (Joseph) Raber of Peebles, OH, Firman (Mary Ann) Schrock of Millersburg, Susan (Raymond) Miller of Fredericksburg, and Daniel Schrock of the home; 13 grandchildren; two brothers, Dan (Lydie Ann) Yoder of Sugarcreek and Eli (Ella) Yoder of Apple Creek; and three sisters, Verna (Ervin) Schmucker of Sugarcreek, Esther (Levi) Swartzentruber of Apple Creek, and Clara Yoder of Apple Creek. Preceding her in death are her parents, a brother Roman, and a sister Barbara.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12 at 9:00 a.m. at the Atlee Kaufman residence 7400 CR 77, Millersburg with Bishop John Miller Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Hochstetler Cemetery in Salt Creek Twp. Friends may call after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and any time on Sunday at the Kaufman residence.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
02:30 PM
Atlee Kaufman residence
OCT
11
Calling hours
Atlee Kaufman residence
OCT
12
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Atlee Kaufman residence
