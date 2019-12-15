|
|
Fannie Miller
86, of 2894 SR 557, Baltic, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. She was born in Holmes County on August 27, 1933 to the late Jonathan A. and Mary (Schlabach) Raber and married Abe L. Miller. He died on March 20, 2009. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by daughter, Mary (Mose) Yoder of Farmerstown; daughter-in-law, Betty Miller of Baltic; 10 grandchildren; sister-in-law Ada Raber of Lakeville; and brother-in-law John (Edna) Miller of Baltic. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Roman A. Miller; grandson, Allen M. Yoder; 4 sisters, Lizzie Ann Miller, Mattie Troyer, Katie Schlabach, and Mary Raber; and 5 brothers, Levi Raber, Abe Raber, Noah Raber, Henry Raber and John Raber.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Aden A. Yoder Residence, 2689 TR 164, Sugarcreek, with Bishop Mose M.E. Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Burkholder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1:00 PM on Sunday at the Aden A. Yoder residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 15, 2019