Faye E. Shidaker



"Together Again"



93, of Dover, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born in Goshen on May 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Willard J. "Kelly" and Esther E. (Hill) Haney. After completing her formal education, Faye married the late Ralph E. Shidaker, who preceded her in passing on April 15, 2011. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to Ralph's passing. Faye and Ralph loved to travel. She was known for her excellent cooking skills and for her devotion and love to her family. Faye also enjoyed the Hallmark Channel, which she could watch non-stop if allowed.



She is survived by her children, Ralph C. (Cindy) Shidaker of Dover and Shirley Abel of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Melinda (Scott) Batton, Richard Downing, Jason (Maureen "Mo") Downing, Scott Malloy, Chris (Erica Gasser) Malloy, Adam Shidaker and Ashley (James Tanner) Meese; her great-grandchildren, Christian Reilly, Jacob and Thomas Batton, Logan and Mya Downing, Alexus, Max and Zach Malloy and Madison, Kayelee and Kole Shidaker; her sister, Esther (David) Cox of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Downing; and her siblings, Lloyd, Dean, William, Willard, and Robert Haney.



In keeping with Faye's wishes, she is to be cremated with a private graveside service to take place the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



