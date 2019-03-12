|
Faye Jeanette Hogue
age 81, of Strasburg, Ohio, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at The Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville. She was born January 14, 1938, in Sharon Twp., Noble County, daughter of the late Forest and Thelma Walters Boyd. She attended Forest Grove High School, and her family was so proud of her when she went back to school and earned her GED in 1987. Jeanette held many jobs, including working in the cafeteria at Marlington Middle School in Alliance. She was Methodist by faith. She enjoyed nature, birds, and all the many family pets she cared for throughout her life. Faye dearly loved her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, Ray J. Hogue, whom she married April 20, 1953, and who passed away October 8, 2014; and she was the loving mother of her son, Deltin Wade Hogue, who passed away January 19, 2018. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Josephine Archer; and a brother-in-law, Jim Archer.
Left behind to cherish her memory are one daughter, Darla R. (Dave) Galbreath of New Concord; one grandson, Adam W. Galbreath of New Concord; one sister, Kay (Dave) Hill of Byesville; one brother, Victor (Irene) Boyd of Zanesville; many nieces and nephews who always spent summers at her house; several cousins; and her beloved fur baby, Toby.
A graveside service will be observed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Sharon Cemetery with Ken Perkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, Inc., at www.noblepawsinc.com or to P.O. Box 4, Caldwell, Ohio, or to an animal shelter or humane society of the donor's choice. McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, is caring for the family. An online guestbook may be signed at: www.mcvay-perkins.com
