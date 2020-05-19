Ferne E. Schumacher Graff
98, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in Park Village Southside on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Stone Creek on October 3, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ruby (Troendley) Schumacher. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1939, she continued her education at Wittenberg College, ultimately graduating from Muskingum College. On June 21, 1942, she married her late husband, Ted S. Graff. They celebrated 66 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2008.
Ferne taught home economics at Strasburg High School for 28 years prior to her retirement. As an educator, she valued her membership with the College Club, Tuscarawas County Retired Teachers' Association, and Chestnut Society of Kent State.
Ferne had a love of music, classic movies, traveling, playing bridge and sewing. She also enjoyed designing beaded jewelry. Most importantly, she treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren. Additionally, her faith was nurtured at Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member.
Ferne is survived by her two daughters, Vicki (Dean) Baldwin of Erie, Pa., and Linda (Rod) Sauer of Athens, Ohio; her grandchildren, Philip Baldwin, Tanya Baldwin Foose, Shawna Sauer (Aaron) Garry; great-grandsons, Thomas, William and James Baldwin, Jayananda Foose, Evan Garry and Ethan Garry; and nieces and nephews.
Private visitation and services will be held followed by burial in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia alongside her husband. Memorial contributions in Ferne's memory may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, The Quaker Foundation, PO Box 627, New Philadelphia, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia. Ferne's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of both Park Village South and Community Hospice for their exceptional care of Ferne. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ferne by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.