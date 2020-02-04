Home

Koch Funeral Home LLC
244 N Walnut St
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Uhrichsville Four Square Church
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Uhrichsville Four Square Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Uhrichsville Four Square Church
Pastor Florence Ann Zurcher Fellers McNutt


1944 - 2020
Pastor Florence Ann Zurcher Fellers McNutt Obituary
Pastor Florence Ann Zurcher

Fellers McNutt

75, of Uhrichsville was called home to her Savior Sunday evening, February 2, 2020. She was in the care of Community Hospice at the Truman House at the end of a brief, but hard fought illness. Florence was born at Twin City Hospital on May 12, 1944 to the late Alvin O. and Margaret I. (Beamer) Zurcher. She was a 1962 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, where she was crowned the Homecoming Queen her senior year. In 1972, Florence began a Christian Women's Fellowship, and subsequently established the Uhrichsville Foursquare Church in 1982, and was ordained in Los Angeles the same year. The Church's services were first held at the Dennison Union Hall, before she commissioned the building of the church at its current location, 1943 Water Street Ext. in Uhrichsville, Ohio. During this time, she also attended Bible classes at the Mt. Vernon Bible College. Pastor Florence loved preaching on Sunday mornings and sharing in fellowship with parish members and acquaintances. She never met a stranger. She also enjoyed traveling, exercising, reading her bible, taking care of the dog, Emma, and the cat, Cat, and watching her grandchildren's sporting events.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Michael McNutt. They were married September 8, 1994. Pastor Florence was previously married to Bill Fellers, to whom she was married for 31 years, following high school. Also surviving are her daughter, Hallie (Jason) Baker; step-daughters, Tonya (Skeeter) Walker, and Tracy (Rusty) Miller; granddaughter, Mikayla Baker; step-grandchildren, Tripp and Kinsey Walker, and Alexis and Austin Miller; great-grandchildren, Blake Bridgeman of the home, and Liam Fellers; brother, Tim (Margie) Zurcher; sisters, Margy Stewart, Arlana Bantum, Alva (Tom) Mackey, Kathy (Ed) Daugherty, and Gayleen (Glenn) Brandon; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Florence was preceded in death by a son, Will Fellers; granddaughter, Danielle Fellers; brother, Brian Zurcher; and an infant sister, Carol Jane Zurcher.

Services for Pastor Florence will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Uhrichsville Four Square Church with Pastor Michael Brindley and Pastor Dan Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow the service in Union Cemetery, Uhrichsville, Ohio. Calling hours, also at the church, will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or the Uhrichsville Four Square Church, 1943 N. Water St. Ext., Uhrichsville, OH 44683. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020
