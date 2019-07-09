|
|
Florence E. (DeTorio) McCleary
"Together Again"
94, of Dover and formerly of Canton, went to her eternal home in heaven on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was born September 2, 1924, in Dover to the late Anthony and Arcenza (Tristano)
DeTorio. On November 16, 1946, she married Robert F. McCleary, who passed away on April 7, 1994. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together. Florence was the 10th child of 13 and was the last living one. Deceased siblings were Rose, Louis, Lillian, Leo, Viola, Joseph, Mary, Georgie, Julie, John, John J., and Mary Ann. She retired from the Hoover Company in Canton, Ohio and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Dover. In her younger years, she enjoyed crocheting afghans and giving them to her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving caregiver and nephew, Steven DeTorio and wife, Josephine, along with three generations of nieces and nephews. A special thank you is extended to the first responders and to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital staff along with the staff at the Community Hospice Truman House for your loving and compassionate care given to Aunt Florence and her family. Also, a special thank you to all of her friends that checked in on her.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Friends are invited to call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the mass starts at 10:30. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangments.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 9, 2019