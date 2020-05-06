Florence May McMasters
age 70 of Minerva, passed away unexpectedly at Alliance Community Hospital Emergency Room on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Florence was born in Sherrodsville, Ohio on March 4, 1950 to Wiliam and Alice (Ramsey) Shank. Florence worked at Great Trails for 38 years. She loved to read, play dominoes, and spend time with her grandchildren. She and her late husband also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach several times a year.
Florence is survived by a son, Robert (Michelle) McMasters Jr of Minerva; two grandchildren, Max and Madison McMasters; a sister, Betty Huff of Minerva; and three brothers, William (Darletta) Shank Jr., of Malvern, Bob (Penny) Shank of Malvern, and Dan (Sandy) Shank of Minerva. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert McMasters Sr.
A private funeral service is being held on Friday, May 8, 2020. Burial will follow at Sherrodsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home, 250 West Lincoln Way, Minerva. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
A private funeral service is being held on Friday, May 8, 2020. Burial will follow at Sherrodsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home, 250 West Lincoln Way, Minerva. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 6, 2020.