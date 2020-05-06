Florence May McMasters
1950 - 2020
Florence May McMasters

age 70 of Minerva, passed away unexpectedly at Alliance Community Hospital Emergency Room on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Florence was born in Sherrodsville, Ohio on March 4, 1950 to Wiliam and Alice (Ramsey) Shank. Florence worked at Great Trails for 38 years. She loved to read, play dominoes, and spend time with her grandchildren. She and her late husband also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach several times a year.

Florence is survived by a son, Robert (Michelle) McMasters Jr of Minerva; two grandchildren, Max and Madison McMasters; a sister, Betty Huff of Minerva; and three brothers, William (Darletta) Shank Jr., of Malvern, Bob (Penny) Shank of Malvern, and Dan (Sandy) Shank of Minerva. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert McMasters Sr.

A private funeral service is being held on Friday, May 8, 2020. Burial will follow at Sherrodsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home, 250 West Lincoln Way, Minerva. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley

330-868-4114

Published in The Times Reporter on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
MAY
8
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 entries
May 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karen Smith
May 5, 2020
Prayers and our deepest condolences to the family!
Vince and Julie Logozzo
May 5, 2020
Were so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Don & Terry Beckley
Classmate
May 5, 2020
Sorry i can not be there my condolences go out to everyone she will always be loved and missed heaven has another great angel.
Edwin Ramsey
Family
May 5, 2020
She was such a sweet kind lady. So very sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Wh
Coworker
May 5, 2020
So sorry of your loss you have my deepest sympathy you're in my prayers
Judy Solenthaler
Friend
May 5, 2020
Rest in peace Florence.Prayers to family and friends.
Vicky Hein
May 5, 2020
Prayers for your family, Florence and I were classmates.
Linda Brown
May 5, 2020
The world lost a beautiful soul. Sending prayers of strength and healing to her family and friends.
Carla Blakeman
May 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss.i remember her at great trails when she took care of my mom.
Linda Short
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss ,all in our prayers
Frank & Candy Brewster
Friend
May 5, 2020
God received a beautiful angel today!! Flo was like a sister to me... truly will be missed. Our prayers & sympathy are with you. May the wonderful memories help ease your hurting hearts. God bless & comfort you.
Jr & Darletta Shank
Family
May 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Florence and I went to school together
Don Beckley
Friend
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
May 5, 2020
Bobby, Michelle, max and Madison, I am so so so sorry for your loss. She was a very dear friend to me. I will be praying for you at this time. If you need anything please let me know.
Jennifer Haynam
Friend
May 5, 2020
Bobby and Micki,
Im so very sad to hear this!! Thoughts and prayers to you all ❤❤
Martha Doak Smith
Martha Smith
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
You will be missed aunt Florence, give grandma, grandpa, uncle Bob and aunt Donna hugs.....RIH
April Shank
Family
May 5, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss ... prayers for you all.
Holly Mikes
Friend
