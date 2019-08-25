Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dover funeral home
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Dover funeral home
Floyd H. "Skip" Foster


1945 - 2019
Floyd H. "Skip" Foster Obituary
Floyd H. "Skip" Foster

74, of New Philadelphia passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Union Hospital following an extended illness. Born July 14, 1945 in Dover he was a son of the late Floyd and Margaret Cox Foster. Skip was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Foster; sisters, Betty Jendervin and Ruth Antonelli.

He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, serving first as a jet mechanic at Naval Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California until his final deployment to Vietnam. Following his service, he was employed at Shenango and then worked for Howden Buffalo for more than 20 years; during that time, he and Patti were the owners of the Tally-Ho in downtown Dover. Skip was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia and was a life member of the New Philadelphia VFW. In his spare time he enjoyed fixing cars and lawnmowers, and working in his garden and yard.

Skip is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" Foster; daughters, Gina Foster of New Philadelphia, Tricia (Billy) Fields of Texas; brother, Bill Foster of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, AJ, Alexandra, Destiny, Summer, Courtney and his special granddaughter, Payton Foster.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 4:00 pm in the Dover funeral home with Fr. Jeff Coning officiating. Following the service, a funeral dinner will be held at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Skip may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 139 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or to at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019
