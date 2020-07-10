Floyd L. Wilson



Floyd and Lydia Wilson



Together Again



Age 88, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House, New Philadelphia. Born September 6, 1931, in Dover, he was the son of the late Floyd S. and Erma M. Perrino Wilson. Floyd graduated from New Philadelphia High School, and, on February 16, 1952, married Lydia Irene Frey. The couple had two children and shared 68 years of marriage prior to Lydia's passing on February 18th of this year. Floyd founded Paramont Machine in New Philadelphia, which he owned and operated for many years before retiring. In his younger days, Floyd built go-carts and raced them at the Track Rabbit Speedway near Uhrichsville. He liked working with wood and building model ships, and had many happy travel adventures pulling the family's Airstream trailer, which included summer camping and fishing trips in Canada. Floyd and Lydia also enjoyed riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle (up until just six years ago) and in their later years, escaped Ohio winters for the warmth of Lakeland, Fla.



He will be dearly missed by his children, Cindy Irene Wilson of Dover and Perry (Nancy) Wilson of New Philadelphia; his six grandchildren; his seven great-grandchildren; his four great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Donna Dreher.



Honoring Floyd's wishes, he will be cremated, and his life will be celebrated by family and close friends on July 31st, at 2:30 p.m., in New Philadelphia's Evergreen Burial Park, where the couple will be buried together. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Floyd, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Instead of flowers, and in grateful recognition of all the care and support they have received, the family suggests that contributions in Floyd's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



