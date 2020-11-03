Floyd Owen Mullet71, of Sugarcreek was carried into the Arms of Jesus early Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic's Select Hospital in Cleveland following a brief illness. He was born in Millersburg on April 30, 1949 to the late Wayne E. and Clara (Beachy) Mullet and married Cindy Sue Miller on August 19, 1972. They attended Grace Mennonite Church in Berlin. He was a 1967 graduate of Hiland High School.A limpytown native, his father died in 1960 when Floyd was only 10. He had to grow up quickly and helped assume responsibility for his younger three sisters and brother who all survive: Wilma, Emma, Trudy and Larry (Ruth) Mullet all of Sugarcreek. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed many years as a softball player, and later coached a number of teams. He was an Indians and Browns fan. Possibly even more than sports, Floyd had a great singing voice and was an excellent guitar player, following in the footsteps of his dad. He was lead singer and lead guitarist for Servant's Heart. For several years he led the winter Monday night "jam sessions" at German Village Market in Berlin. He also enjoyed gathering some friends and performing in local nursing homes, including Walnut Hills, Baltic, and Park Village. Winters, he was an income tax preparer for 46 years until retiring in 2016. Summers, he was a truck driver for Stark Truss for 27 years. Floyd, Cindy, and James loved to travel and did so whenever possible. Especially toward the end of the year before the January tax season began and again after the tax season was completed. In later years, they looked forward to spending time with their grandson Landon.In addition to his siblings, Floyd is survived by Cindy, his wife of 48 years and one son James Allen (Tiffany Hawk) Mullet of Sugarcreek; and grandsons, Landon Brian Hillyer and Bentley Allen Mullet.Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service is planned. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled later. The family wishes to thank all the many health care workers who helped with Floyd's care. If Floyd was a blessing to you, in lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider buying a friend (or a stranger) breakfast or a cup of coffee in Floyd's memory. Arrangement are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.Smith-Varns330852-2141