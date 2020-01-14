|
|
Forest "Wayne" Barnes
91, of New Philadelphia, passed into the loving hands of his Lord on Jan. 11, 2020, at Park Village Nursing Home in Dover. Born in New Philadelphia on May 5, 1928, he was the son of the late Forest and Gladys P. (Edie) Barnes. He was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and served two years in the Korean War before returning home. Wayne spent much of his professional career serving as a letter carrier for the Dover Post Office for 30 years prior to his retirement in 1989. His faith was nurtured at the First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia. Wayne was also involved with the Tuscarawas County Civil War Roundtable, the Dennison Depot, Tuscarawas County Senior Citizens, and the Dover Historical Society. He greatly enjoyed volunteering with the Mobile Meals program and was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Wayne will be deeply missed by his wife, Edna, of 65 years; his children, Sandra Barnes, Colleen (Damon) Johnson, and Joyce Morrell, all of New Philadelphia; his brother, Gene Barnes; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in passing by four sisters, one brother, and his grandson.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. A service celebrating Wayne's life will begin at 11 am in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Todd Gopp officiating. The New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445 will render military honors at the funeral home following the service. Cremation will be cared for by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and inurnment will be held in East Avenue Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Wayne by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020