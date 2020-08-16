1/
Forrest Edward "Tom" Horn
1934 - 2020
Forrest Edward "Tom" Horn

85, of Jewett, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Weirton Medical Center after a long illness. He was born December 21, 1934 in Millers Station, a son of the late Bensen and Mary Wilson Horn. Tom was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force, was member of the Bethel United Methodist Church; worked for Y&O Coal Company; was a member of the UMWA, Jewett Ruritans and the Harcatus Board; and he served as a deputy under Sheriff Harry Bailey and also served as Police Chief and Mayor of Jewett.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents; by a brother, Jerry Horn and four sisters: Ruth Ann Sponhaltz, Kay Browning, Dolly Snyder and Winnie Mizer. Surviving are his wife, Rosalie Sickle Horn; two sons: Thomas Allen (Barb) Horn and Michael Lee Horn all of Jewett; two grandsons: Thomas (Bree) Michael Horn and Michael (Gabby) Allen Horn; three brothers: Ken (Sharon) Horn of Jewett, Frank (Virginia) Horn of Shadyside and Ron Horn of Bowerston; and his former daughter-in-law, Jeannie Horn of Scio, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 17, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Dorman Mader officiating. Masks will be required as well as social distancing being observed. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com

Clark-Kirkland-Barr, 740-942-2650

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-2650
