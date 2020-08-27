Frances Elizabeth Locker87, of New Philadelphia "Together Again"went to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her husband Jim on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Park Village Care Center at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on Dec. 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Rennicker) Garrett. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1951, Frances married her lifelong companion and friend, James T. Locker, on Dec. 28, 1951. They met at a square dance in Somerdale and together celebrated over 67 years of marriage prior to Jim's passing in September 2019. Frances was a former department head for Starlight Workshop for over 30 years and along with her husband, were longtime members of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia. Frances was a devoted and attentive wife, mother, and grandmother and would often say that her greatest accomplishment was raising a good family. She could be found canning, square dancing, or playing cards with friends and family.Frances is survived by her children, Jeff (Kim) Locker of Dover, Thomas (Vicki) Locker of New Philadelphia, and Brenda (Keith) Gonda of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Shannon (Josh) Maurer and their children, Owen, Reese, Boston, and Brooklynn; Tiffany (Brandon) Winnie and their children, Sage, Gabe, Sammie, Arya, and Sophia; Kourtney (Casey) Perkowski and their children, Piper, Bella, Kinley, and Sawyer; Kevin (Jennifer) Locker and their daughter, Olivia; David (Alyssa) Locker and their daughter, Rosie; Valerie (Wesley) Newton and their son, Thomas; Brittany (Trey) Perkowski and their children Rory and McGuire; Alanna (Russ) Erwin and their children Lily and Gianna; and Kathleen Locker; and a brother, Charles Garrett. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in passing by her siblings, Cecil Garrett, Curtis Garrett, Viola Corpman, Orland Garrett, Thelma Menefee and Arlena Jordan.A funeral service for Frances will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia with Pastor Robert Linsz and Pastor Steve Patrick officiating. Visitation will be held in the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia has been entrusted with the service arrangements. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors staying for the funeral service to please be seated in the church sanctuary after greeting the Locker family. The family requests that memorial contributions in Frances's memory may be directed to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.