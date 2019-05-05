The Times Reporter Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zion United Church of Christ
New Bedford, OH
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Zion United Church of Christ
New Bedford, OH
Frances I. Miller

77, of Stone Creek, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hospice House in New Philadelphia. She was born in Sugarcreek on April 14, 1942 to the late Wayne and Bonnie (Tatum) Adkins; and married Forrest I. Miller on June 7, 1959. He survives. She was a homemaker, enjoyed reading doing ceramics and playing cards. She was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ at New Bedford.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Teresa (Robert) Raber of Baltic, Tabby (Tim) Goehring of Dover, Christina "Tina" (Rick) Medley of Stone Creek, and Richard Allen (Gwen) Miller of New Philadelphia;10 grandchildren: Corey Raber, Eric Raber, Curtis Stein, Haley Predragovich, Alexis Hoagland, Andrew Goehring, Ryan Medley, Sara Barr, Cole Zahner, and Brandon Miller; seven great grandchildren; her two brothers, Billy (Barb) Adkins and Wayne "Mike" (Bea) Adkins both of Toledo; brothers-in-law, Daniel Troyer of Mt. Eaton, and Kenvin (Cindy) Miller of Strasburg; and sister-in-law, Rebecca (Ken) Baker of Millersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Elaine Troyer.

Services will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in New Bedford with Rev. Bill Jones officiating. Burial in the Church Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns, 330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 5, 2019
