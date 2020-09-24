1/1
FRANCES J. NICHOLSON
1926 - 2020
Frances J. Nicholson

age 94, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, while in the care of Community Hospice's Truman House. Born on March 14, 1926, in Shanesville, Frances was the daughter of the late Lester and Irma Schrock. In her younger years, Frances stayed at home to care for her family. She later returned to her beautician roots as she visited the homes of housebound clients who became great friends.

Surviving are her children: Nancy (Dan) Swinderman, Steve Nicholson and Amy Pittman; grandchildren: Jason (Kelly) Brown, Racheal (Jason) Garner, Abby Domer, Derek (Molly) Nicholson and Lindsey (Austin) Moreland; and six great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nicholson; and son-in-law, Phill Pittman.

In keeping with Frances's wishes, a private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 East High Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 24, 2020.
