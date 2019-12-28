|
|
Frances L. Farber
Age 93, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1926 in Bowerston, Ohio, a daughter of the late Glen and Laura (Johnston) Holmes, and had been a Magnolia resident most of her life. Fran was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Senior Choir since she was in the sixth grade, and Sandy Valley A.A.R.P. Chapter #4647. She was a 1944 graduate of Magnolia High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Harold J. Farber, on July 19, 2018; two sisters, Caroline Holmes and Anna Lancaster, and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Farber. Fran is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and William "Butch" Blankenship; a son, H. Jay Farber; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Magnolia United Methodist Church with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 5-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia and Tuesday 10-11 a.m. at the church before the service. Contributions in Mrs. Farber's memory may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, PO Box 417, Magnolia, OH 44643. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019