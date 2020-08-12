1/1
Frances M. Renner
1934 - 2020
Frances M. Renner "Together Again"

86, of Strasburg passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in the Country Club Retirement Center following an extended illness. She was born on Jan. 31, 1934 in Massillon, and was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Kopacheck Drobney. Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Renner Sr. on Sept. 16, 2009; son, Buddy Renner; four sisters and seven brothers. Frances was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed being outdoors and cooking. She was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Frances is survived by her sons, Mark (Terri) Renner of New Philadelphia, Jerry (Paula) Renner of Brewster, Paul Renner of Dover; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Becky Renner Duval.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Frances may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.


Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
