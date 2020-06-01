Frances P. Pietro
88, of Strasburg, passed away in her sleep suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020, of natural causes. Born on January 17, 1932, in Bennington, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bernice (Sholts) Holland. She was the oldest of four children, and was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond (Sonny) Holland and a half-brother and half-sister, Maria Cordatos. She attended Pierce Grammar School in Bennington, NH until the 8th grade and then graduated from Peterborough High School in New Hampshire. On November 22, 1967, she married Daniel Pietro of Dover, who preceded her in death in June of 2000. Frances worked as a nurse's aid during high school at Monadnock Hospital in New Hampshire. She also worked as a server at Peterborough drug store, and the New Hampshire Ball Bearing for over 15 years, Alsco in Sugarcreek (now ProVia), Prince Peterman, FotoMat, and she sold Avon for many years in Dover. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and family. She was always positive and loved having fun. She was a member of T.O.P.S.club in Dover in the '80s and the Senior Center Red Hats. She was a member of the Congregational Church in New Hampshire.
She was a loving mother and leaves behind her son and caregiver, Charlie Pietro of Strasburg; other sons, Tim Miller of Baltic, OH, and Wayne Miller of New Boston, NH; daughters, Pat Miller Schafrath of Dover, OH, and Linda Miller Cortright Payette, who were the children from her first marriage to Andy M. Miller from 1949-1966. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In honoring her wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Strasburg. To sign an online guestbook for Frances, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. If you would like to help with remaining medical bills and funeral expenses, visit the Go Fund Me page for Frances P. Pietro: www.gofundme.com/frances-p-pietro or Toland Herzig website. Donations can also be sent to Charlie Pietro, 600 S. Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 1, 2020.