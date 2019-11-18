|
|
In Loving Memory of
Parents and
Grandparents
Francis and Wilma
Johnson
who were known to
family and friends as
Fan and Babe
You are missed each and every day. As we share our memories of growing up, funny stories Dad would write us, or getting a chance to watch old home movies, we
remember and feel the love that is still apart of us and our families.
From your Family,
Fritz and Ruth Ann
Johnson, Darla Ann (Johnson) and
Kiristi Sebenik, Nathan and Hannah Johnson and sons
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 18, 2019