Francis Clifford "Cliff" Gray93, of New Philadelphia, left this world on July 30, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the Son of God in Heaven.Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home in Dover, on Sunday, Aug. 9th, 2-4 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 10th, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home; Pastor Richard G. Rose will officiate. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park where military honors will be conducted. To read a full obituary, sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Cliff, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Donations in Cliff's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Heal Our Patriots, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.