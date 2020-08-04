1/1
Francis Clifford "Cliff" Gray
Francis Clifford "Cliff" Gray

93, of New Philadelphia, left this world on July 30, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the Son of God in Heaven.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home in Dover, on Sunday, Aug. 9th, 2-4 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 10th, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home; Pastor Richard G. Rose will officiate. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park where military honors will be conducted. To read a full obituary, sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Cliff, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Donations in Cliff's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Heal Our Patriots, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.


Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
