Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
Francis James "Jim" Hurless Obituary
Francis James "Jim" Hurless

71, of Newcomerstown, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. He was born Thursday, Jan. 29, 1948 in Tuscarawas Co. to the late Francis J. Hurless, Sr. and Deloris (Butcher) Hurless. Jim graduated from Indian Valley South High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from GE in Coshocton after 36 years.

In 1971, he married Nancy C. (Vierheller) Hurless, who passed away Dec. 17, 2017. Jim is survived by one sister, Carmie Leggett; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ron Hurless and Kenneth Wilson, Jr.

A memorial service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Minister Michael L. Vierheller officiating. Military Services will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veteran's Honor Guard. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019
