Frank "Junior" Devore75, of Dover, formerly of Uhrichsville, where he retired as a police sergeant after 24 years, died Saturday, September 12, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Emma Joan (Haas) Devore; daughters: Paula Curty, Jennifer Devore, Cyndi (Justin) Jolly, Sheri Devore, and Sarah (Dan) Wilson; step-children: Randy (Natalie) Colaner, Debra (Mitchell) Kennedy, and Steve (Michelle) Colaner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Judy (Jack) Stull, Joyce (Wayne) Hart, Dana (Dave) Meredith, Kimberly (Don) Cline, and Roger (Sandy) Devore; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pauline Devore; and two brothers, Chuck and Rick Devore.A private service is planned with interment at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.