Frank Fabiano, Jr.
Age 78, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. He was born May 6, 1941, in Roswell, Ohio to the late Frank Sr. and Roberta (Bobby) Fabiano. Frank graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1959, where he played and enjoyed football for the Quakers. He retired from Reeves Mill where he worked for over 30 years. Frank was an avid outdoorsman. He had a passion for hunting and fishing with his family and friends. They all fished many years together traveling to their cabin in Emporium, Pa. where they fished several beautiful trout streams as well as Lake Erie. He also hunted for years in Ohio and Pennsylvania. He enjoyed annual trips with his sons to the Deerassic Classic and White Tails Unlimited events. Frank was also a loyal sports fan of the Quakers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a member of Singing Wheels Motorcycle Club, enjoyed racing motorcycles and belonged to several different gun clubs in the surrounding area where he went target shooting with his friends.
Frank is survived by his sons, Keith (Christy) Fabiano of Powell, Ohio and Sean Fabiano of New Philadelphia, Ohio; two grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Quenten Fabiano of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Brooke Fabiano of Powell, Ohio, and his sister, Nancy Fait of New Philadelphia, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Frankie Lee Fabiano and his sisters, Joann Fabiano and Betty Graham.
A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Frank by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020