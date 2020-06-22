FRANK PHILLIP PAGE II
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Phillip Page, II

70, of Uhrichsville, was called to the more immediate presence of the Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a tragic boating incident at Tappan Lake. Born March 11, 1950 in Dennison, he was the son of the late Frank Phillip and Mabel Ellen (Gilbert) Page. A lifelong Twin City resident, Frank was a 1968 graduate of Claymont High School before attending The Ohio State University. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army Reserves for a number of years. In 2006, Frank retired as Vice President of Capstone Holding Company where he had been employed as an environmental technician since 1999, having previously worked for R & F Coal from 1975 to 1999. He was a member of the Uhrichsville Elks, was President of the Northern Ohio C.M.S.A. of which he was a founding member, and was President of the Western Reserve Appaloosa Horse Club. A man of deep faith, Frank was a member of Park Christian Church in Dennison. On September 4, 1970, Frank married the former Vicki Lynn Wenger who survives him along with a daughter, Emily (Nick) Polley; grandson, Dylan Link; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Darla Achey, Paula Wenger, and Mark and Debbie Wenger; many dear cousins who were like siblings to him; and his loving service dog, Kimber. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as "Unc". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Ellen Page.

Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, in Park Christian Church in Dennison. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. While the public is invited to attend on Thursday, due to the continuing public health crisis, Frank's family ask that you give them prayers, in lieu of hugs, at this time. Contributions honoring Frank's memory may be made to Park Christian Church, 236 Miller Ave., Dennison, OH 44621.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Park Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Service
01:00 PM
Park Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved