Frank Phillip Page, II70, of Uhrichsville, was called to the more immediate presence of the Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a tragic boating incident at Tappan Lake. Born March 11, 1950 in Dennison, he was the son of the late Frank Phillip and Mabel Ellen (Gilbert) Page. A lifelong Twin City resident, Frank was a 1968 graduate of Claymont High School before attending The Ohio State University. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army Reserves for a number of years. In 2006, Frank retired as Vice President of Capstone Holding Company where he had been employed as an environmental technician since 1999, having previously worked for R & F Coal from 1975 to 1999. He was a member of the Uhrichsville Elks, was President of the Northern Ohio C.M.S.A. of which he was a founding member, and was President of the Western Reserve Appaloosa Horse Club. A man of deep faith, Frank was a member of Park Christian Church in Dennison. On September 4, 1970, Frank married the former Vicki Lynn Wenger who survives him along with a daughter, Emily (Nick) Polley; grandson, Dylan Link; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Darla Achey, Paula Wenger, and Mark and Debbie Wenger; many dear cousins who were like siblings to him; and his loving service dog, Kimber. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as "Unc". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Ellen Page.Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, in Park Christian Church in Dennison. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. While the public is invited to attend on Thursday, due to the continuing public health crisis, Frank's family ask that you give them prayers, in lieu of hugs, at this time. Contributions honoring Frank's memory may be made to Park Christian Church, 236 Miller Ave., Dennison, OH 44621.