Frank Vitt, Jr.
age 91, passed away on November 16, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of New Philadelphia. He was the son of Frank E. and Polly Vitt. Frank attended Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from New Philadelphia High School. He retired from Warner & Swasey after forty-three years as a parts manager. He retired from Union Hospital after working there twenty-five years as a security guard. He prided himself on providing for his family. He was a lover of antiques and over the years collected Lionel trains, clocks, watches, tie bars and other various items. When asked about his collectibles, he could tell you where he was and the cost of the items when he purchased them. He enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets, and thrift stores, always managing to find something to add to his collections. Frank, along with his wife Vicki, daughter and her family, and friends enjoyed many vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC. He loved being there over the Fourth of July for the fireworks displays. Frank was also a huge NASCAR fan. He attended many races over the past twenty-five years with his two sons, daughter-in-law, and friends. He was often the "Head Chef" while at the events and enjoyed cooking the meals and having his Irish coffee. He often stated that those were some of the best times of his life. Frank loved the Notre Dame foottball team and spent many Saturdays watching the games with his family. He will be sadly missed, as he was often described as one of the most pleasant persons to be around.
He was preceded in death this May by Vicki, his wife of seventy years. Also preceding him in death were his sister Betty Kennedy, brother David Vitt, son-in-law Mike Kostelnik, and grandson Ryan Vitt. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-laws Eric and Peggy Vitt, Denny and Debby Vitt, and daughter Becky Kostelnik and her fiance Mel Hershberger. Grandchildren Tonja (Jay) Prendergast, Ty Basiewicz, Heather (Archie) Cortright, Sean (Nina) Kostelnik and Chad Kostelnik. Great-granddaughter Maddie Prendergast.
A drive-by viewing only will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Frank's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6 foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask to enter the funeral home. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not intend to stay for the service, to not linger in the funeral home and to promptly exit the building after greeting the family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Frank by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
